Hard-right Aussie politician resigns over strip club lechery

A self-professed woman's rights advocate and close party ally of hard-right Australian leader Pauline Hanson was forced to resign from politics Tuesday - just weeks before the May election - after he was filmed groping and abusing exotic dancers.

Described by Australian media as "uncomfortable viewing", the footage shows Steve Dickson repeatedly grabbing a striptease artist's breasts and making a series of lewd comments to women on a recent trip to the United States.

The former Queensland minister, who had been running for a federal Senate seat on May 18, said Tuesday he had resigned from the party and politics.

The footage - shot by Al Jazeera in an undercover investigation - shows Dickson referring to once dancer as a "b*tch", ordering another woman to touch his genitals and suggesting he has had sexual intercourse with many "Asian chicks" but says white women are better in bed.