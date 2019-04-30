London Marathon turns green – uses seaweed sachets instead of plastic

The organisers of the London Marathon went green by handing out seaweed capsules to runners instead of plastic water bottles.

About 30,000 Ooho seaweed capsules filled with energy drinks were given to runners at the 23rd mile of the race on Sunday. The capsules are made from brown seaweed, which is considered a renewable resource, Daily Mail reported.

About 40,000 runners quenched their thirst with a variety of energy drinks contained in seaweed capsules. According the CBS News the capsules, designed by a startup company called Skipping Rock Labs, are tasteless, edible and biodegradable.

The organisers of the marathon said they planned to cut down the number of plastic water bottles by 215,000 during the 2019 race, Daily Mail reported.