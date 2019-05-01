Ambitious plan to clean up Mt Everest, the world's highest rubbish dump

A dedicated clean-up team sent to Mt Everest has collected three tons of garbage in its first two weeks, officials said on Wednesday, in an ambitious plan to clean the world's highest rubbish dump.

Decades of commercial mountaineering have left the pristine mountain polluted as an increasing number of big-spending climbers pay little attention to the ugly footprint they leave behind.

Fluorescent tents, discarded climbing equipment, empty gas canisters and even human excrement litter the well-trodden route to the summit of the 8,848m peak.

As this year's spring climbing season kicked off last month, the Nepal government sent a 14-member team with a target to bring back 10,000kg of trash from Everest within a month and a half.

The team has collected and bundled the three tons of rubbish, including empty cans, bottles, plastic and discarded climbing gear from the base camp and surrounding areas bustling with climbers preparing and acclimatising to summit Everest.