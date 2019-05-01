North Carolina police charge suspect with murder after college shooting

Police charged a man with murder early on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire in a University of North Carolina (UNC) building during final exams, killing two people and wounding four.

Police in Charlotte said they had charged Trystan Andrew Terrell, who is in custody, with two counts of murder and four of attempted murder. Three of the four wounded were in a critical condition.

The shooting took place at UNC Charlotte at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the last day of school, police said earlier. Officers gave no details of a possible motive.