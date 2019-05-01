Police say bomb find not linked to Christchurch attacks

New Zealand police on Wednesday ruled out any link between a bomb found in Christchurch and mosque shootings in March which killed 50 Muslim worshippers.

Police and the military bomb squad swooped on a vacant lot just outside the city centre Tuesday finding "a suspected explosive device" and rounds of ammunition.

They said a 33-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday charged with possession of explosives, ammunition and offensive weapons.

"We are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident," detective inspector Corrie Parnell said in a statement.

"There are no known links between the 33-year-old man and the Christchurch attacks on March 15."