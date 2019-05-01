Report warns of alarming upsurge of anti-Semitism in US, Europe

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in parts of the US and Europe where Jews once felt safe, a report warned Wednesday, citing an "increasing sense of emergency."

Moshe Kantor, the president of the European Jewish Congress, sounded the alarm in an annual report from his Kantor Center that draws on official statistics.

The report comes four days after a gunman killed one person and wounded three in a synagogue near San Diego and six months after 11 died in a similar attack in Pittsburgh.

"In 2018, we witnessed the largest number of Jews murdered in a single year since decades," Kantor said, deploring a 13-percent rise in "severe and violent" incidents.

The rise in anti-Semitic violence, threats and harassment has been documented elsewhere, including by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights and US Anti-Defamation League.