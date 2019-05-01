World

Simpsons take heat for Newfie joke in Canadian-themed episode

01 May 2019 - 11:38 By Odwa Mjo
The Simpsons' controversial episode on Canada.
American hit comedy series The Simpsons got criticism from Canadians after a "Newfie" joke in their latest episode. 

On an episode that aired on Sunday, three characters referred to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador as "Stupid Newfies", poking fun at the people of the eastern province of Canada.

One of the characters Ralph Wiggum proceeded to shout "I'm a Newfie" while bashing the head of a stuffed seal pup, an animal that is commonly found in the province. 

According to the Montreal Gazette, the word "Newfie" is considered a slur that implies that people of Newfoundland and Labrador are "unintelligent and lazy" 

Some took to social media as they felt that the joke was offensive while others felt that there was nothing wrong with The Simpsons using the word.

