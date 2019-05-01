Simpsons take heat for Newfie joke in Canadian-themed episode
American hit comedy series The Simpsons got criticism from Canadians after a "Newfie" joke in their latest episode.
On an episode that aired on Sunday, three characters referred to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador as "Stupid Newfies", poking fun at the people of the eastern province of Canada.
One of the characters Ralph Wiggum proceeded to shout "I'm a Newfie" while bashing the head of a stuffed seal pup, an animal that is commonly found in the province.
According to the Montreal Gazette, the word "Newfie" is considered a slur that implies that people of Newfoundland and Labrador are "unintelligent and lazy"
Some took to social media as they felt that the joke was offensive while others felt that there was nothing wrong with The Simpsons using the word.
So the Simpsons way of portraying Indians is okay (racist), but calling Newfies stupid and making a seal clubbing joke isn't okay?— 🦇🖤Sarah🖤🦇 (@astro_babe97) April 30, 2019
Almost everyone I know (I live in NB) makes fun of Newfies! It's just a thing Canadians do! I even own a pair of Newfie chopsticks 😂
Maybe they shoulda put this guy in that episode of the Simpsons instead of the "Newfie joke".— Hayato💬⚾ (@RedSoxHayato) April 30, 2019
Everyone woulda just laughed and that's it. pic.twitter.com/ya0uCY2w1M
Not being Canadian but having been to Newfoundland I’m surprised to hear that Newfie is considered offensive by some people. I heard people saying it all the time when I was there and thought it was like any other slang term for people from a specific place.— Twit Commander 🍻 (@burritocover) April 30, 2019
Im not upset about the ‘newfie’ joke @mrtimlong wrote for tonight’s @Simpson’s episode so much as surprised that in all my 45 years, the lamest, least-interesting ‘Newfie’ joke I’ve heard was on @thesimpsons— Mark Critch (@markcritch) April 29, 2019
When you're offended by a Newfie joke on the Simpsons pic.twitter.com/njeECbd8Su— Cape Shore Memes (@capeshorememes) April 29, 2019
So the Simpsons are getting criticism for the "Newfie" scene but not when they showed a picture of a buffed Jesus?— AxelSantiago (@SuperAvengerMan) April 30, 2019
I hate that slang term for Newfoundlander. It depicts an unintelligent, twee laughing-stock.— Melissa Royle (@melissaroyle) April 29, 2019
I don’t begrudge Newfoundlanders using it as a badge of pride and can take a joke. But uses of it like on The Simpsons prove it still connotes an outdated, inaccurate description of us.