Pepsi withdraws lawsuits against Indian potato farmers

PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will withdraw its lawsuits against a number of Indian potato farmers accused of infringing its patent.

After suing four farmers for cultivating the FC5 potato variety, grown exclusively for PepsiCo's popular Lay's potato chips, the snack food and drinks maker said last week it wanted to "amicably settle" the issue.

Other than filing the lawsuit against the four farmers in April, PepsiCo had also sued five other potato growers.

"After discussions with the government, the company has agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers," a PepsiCo India spokesman said, adding that applied to all nine of them.

The decision comes after an influential Hindu nationalist group with close ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party accused PepsiCo of coercing the farmers.