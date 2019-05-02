World

Two children dead after tornado tips bouncy castle in China

02 May 2019 - 13:38 By AFP
File photo
File photo
Image: 123RF/Ihor Bondarenko

Two children were killed in China after a tornado flipped over an inflatable bounce house in the northern province of Hebei on Thursday, state media reported, in the second such incident in two months.

A tornado had struck a central plaza in Laiyuan county, overturning the bouncy castle in a freak accident that injured seven others, the Beijing Youth Daily said, citing local authorities.

Pictures posted on social media by the newspaper showed a partially deflated bouncy castle toppled over several cars.

Three people have been detained in connection with the incident and investigations are underway, the Beijing Youth Daily said.

In April, a dust tornado sent an inflatable bounce house flying in central China, killing two children and injuring 18 others. 

Most read

  1. Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob South Africa
  2. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  3. Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital South Africa
  4. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  5. Man is gunned down outside Boksburg home in attempted robbery South Africa

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X