Two children dead after tornado tips bouncy castle in China

Two children were killed in China after a tornado flipped over an inflatable bounce house in the northern province of Hebei on Thursday, state media reported, in the second such incident in two months.

A tornado had struck a central plaza in Laiyuan county, overturning the bouncy castle in a freak accident that injured seven others, the Beijing Youth Daily said, citing local authorities.

Pictures posted on social media by the newspaper showed a partially deflated bouncy castle toppled over several cars.

Three people have been detained in connection with the incident and investigations are underway, the Beijing Youth Daily said.

In April, a dust tornado sent an inflatable bounce house flying in central China, killing two children and injuring 18 others.