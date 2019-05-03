Malaysian climber dies after Nepal mountain rescue

A Malaysian climber rescued in Nepal after two nights in the open on one of the world's most treacherous mountains has died in a Singapore hospital, reports said Friday.

Chin Wui Kin, 48, succumbed to his injuries Thursday, Singapore media said, after he was airlifted at the weekend from Nepal's capital Kathmandu where he was initially treated.

The mountaineer, a doctor who worked at a hospital in the city-state, had reached the top of the 8,100-metre (26,500-foot) Annapurna on April 23.

However, he failed to return to the nearest camp, one kilometre below the peak, with the rest of his group, sparking frantic efforts to find him. His guide had stumbled to the camp and raised the alarm.

A rescue helicopter spotted him waving from the snowy slopes at an elevation of around 7,500 metres on April 25, Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organisers, said.

Four experienced Sherpas were then dropped at another camp at 6,500 metres and after four hours of searching and climbing found Chin in a semi-conscious state.