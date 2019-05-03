Scars of torture at US reform school for boys won't go away

Jerry Cooper says he endured torture and cruelty that were everyday things for decades at a reform school in Florida, turning him into something horrible.

As authorities prepare to investigate a possible new set of unmarked graves on the school grounds after dozens were found a few years ago, apologies are finally coming in. But 60 years after he was abused, Cooper says they are not enough.

"I was a kid when I went there. I was no kid when I got out. I was a monster. I mean, a monster," Cooper, now 74, told AFP.

"Violence breeds violence. And that's all we knew. Total violence, 24 hours a day. Either mentally, sexually, or physically," he added.

And he is still not over it, saying he has a short temper and is on medication for it.

The Florida School of Boys, or Dozier as it was called, was a reform school that stretched over 1,400 acres (567 hectares) in Marianna in northwest Florida -- the same area hit by Hurricane Michael in October of last year.

That is very significant. Cleanup work after all the damage wrought by the storm turned up 27 "anomalies" that could be human remains in the land where the school used to be, the Tampa Bay Times reported last month.

Helen Ferre, a spokeswoman for Governor Ron DeSantis, told AFP, "the team that previously worked on the property are preparing to look at this new area."

She was referring to a group of anthropologists from the University of South Florida that found 55 unmarked graves on the grounds of the school. That probe took four years and ended in 2016.

Cooper says he would not be surprised if the newly reported anomalies turn out to be more graves.

The place was sheer hell, he recalls.

Once, in the middle of the night in 1961, when he was 16, guards pulled him out of his room and whipped him -- 135 lashes with a leather belt. He said he saw his blood splattering on the wall.

Cooper pointed to the red shirt worn by an AFP reporter and said, "The color of your shirt right there is what I looked like at two o'clock in the morning from my small part of my back to the back of my knees."

"I've never gotten over that. We never will," he said, shaking his head.

These days Cooper lives with his wife in a neighborhood with lots of retired people in Fort Myers in southwest Florida. He does not move around in a golf cart like other neighbors do but rather on a three-wheel motorcycle. He hopes some day to ride it all the way to Canada with his dog Blue.