Cyprus army officer appears in court in country's first serial killing case

A Cypriot army officer who has allegedly confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls over nearly three years appeared in court Sunday, where police accused him of raping a teenager.

Cpt Nicos Metaxas, 35, has not yet been formally charged over the murders - dubbed the Mediterranean island's "first serial killings", which have unleashed anger against what the president described as police "negligence".

At the hearing on Sunday the suspect - first arrested on April 18 - was remanded in custody for a further eight days.

Neophytos Shailos, head of Nicosia's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told the Nicosia district court a Flipina woman, 19, came forward to file a complaint that Metaxas raped her.

The police chief told the court that the suspect denied the allegation when questioned about it.

Shailos testified that the young woman said she made contact with the army officer online in 2016 when she replied to a modelling job for a photoshoot.