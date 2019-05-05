Hugs and selfies: Thai coronation gives glimpses of royal relations

A normally inscrutable king pulls his sister in for a hug and selfies of royal siblings rebound across Instagram - the coronation of Rama X has provided Thais rare glimpses into a highly-private family cocooned by palace protocols.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, was crowned Saturday in a sumptuous ceremony rich in symbolism and ritual.

The monarchy is the apex of Thai society and projections of its power are unmissable in the kingdom, from towering portraits of the stern-faced king, to stiff-backed rituals and public appearances relayed nightly on television news.

But Rama X remains an intensely private figure, spending much of his time overseas.

The enigma of the new king is double-locked by one of the world's harshest royal defamation laws, which keep a tight lid on the dissemination of royal gossip and prevent public criticism inside the kingdom.

His coronation, the first in 69 years and given blanket coverage on Thai TV, has stirred curiosity over the goings-on inside the royal court.

"I would like to see them loosen up a bit more so we can get to know them," 22-year-old student Jin said near the Grand Palace, declining to give her full name.