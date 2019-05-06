Brunei won't enforce gay sex death penalty after backlash

In a televised address, the all-powerful sultan made his first public comments about the furore and took the rare step of addressing criticism, saying there had been "many questions and misperceptions" regarding the sharia laws.

"Both the common law and the sharia law aim to ensure peace and harmony of the country," he insisted, according to an official translation of his speech.

Some crimes in Muslim-majority Brunei, including murder and drug-trafficking, were already punishable with death by hanging under the regular criminal code - which is enforced alongside the sharia code - but no one has been executed for decades.

Hassanal said that "we have practised a de facto moratorium on the execution of death penalty for cases under the common law. This will also be applied to cases under the [sharia penal code], which provides a wider scope for remission."

But rights groups said the announcement did not go far enough.

"It really doesn't change anything," said Matthew Woolfe, founder of rights group The Brunei Project. "This announcement does nothing to address the many other human rights concerns about the [sharia code]."

The maximum punishment for gay sex between men under the sharia code is death by stoning, but perpetrators can also be sentenced to lengthy jail terms or caning.

Women convicted of having sexual relations with other women face up to 40 strokes of the cane or a maximum 10-year jail term.