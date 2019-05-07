Protests erupt in India after top judge cleared of sexual harassment

Dozens of protesters gathered outside India's Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after a panel of judges dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against the chief justice, carrying placards demanding a new and impartial investigation.

A former court assistant accused chief justice Ranjan Gogoi of having made unwanted sexual advances last year, the most high-profile case in a wave of sexual harassment accusations after a #metoo movement swept the country.

Gogoi has denied the charges and an internal panel of judges cleared him of wrongdoing, a court statement said on Monday.

But protesters gathered on a street in the Indian capital said they were not satisfied with the decision.

"Transparent and fair due process is a must," read one of the placards, while another read, "Supreme injustice".