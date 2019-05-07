Turkey to re-run Istanbul election lost by Erdogan's AKP

Turkish authorities on Monday scrapped the result of a vote for Istanbul mayor lost by president Tayyip Erdogan's candidate, responding to calls by his AK party for a re-run, in a move that hit the lira and drew opposition accusations of "dictatorship".

The High Election Board (YSK) ruled that a fresh Istanbul mayoral contest will be held on June 23. The AK party representative on the board, Recep Ozel, said the decision was based on unsigned results documents from the March 31 election and on some ballot box officials not being civil servants.

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which narrowly won the mayor's office in the country's largest city, called the ruling a "plain dictatorship".

Kati Piri, the European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur, said the decision "ends the credibility of democratic transition of power through elections" in the country.

In the streets, people were seen banging on pots and pans in protest against the ruling in several Istanbul districts.

The AKP had appealed for an election re-run after initial results and a series of recounts showed it had lost control of Istanbul for the first time in 25 years.