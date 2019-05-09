Denver votes to become first US city to decriminalise 'magic mushrooms'

Denver will become the first city in the United States to decriminalise magic mushrooms, based on final unofficial results on Wednesday of a ballot initiative about the hallucinogenic drug.

The initiative called for Colorado's capital to end the imposition of criminal penalties for individuals at least 21 years of age for using or possessing psilocybin, widely known as magic mushrooms.

The Denver Elections Division will certify results on May 16, but the final count on its website on Wednesday was 50.56 percent of voters in favour and 49.44 percent against.

If the initiative is approved, psilocybin would still remain illegal under both Colorado and federal law. The US Drug Enforcement Administration classifies the drug as a Schedule 1 substance, meaning the agency has deemed that it has a high potential for abuse with no accepted medical application.