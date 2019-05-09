Filmmaker to testify against accused head of New York sex cult

A filmmaker who spent 12 years in a secretive New York group that prosecutors say evolved into a sex cult is set to testify for a second day on Thursday against its former leader who faces charges that include sex trafficking.

Filmmaker Mark Vicente is the second witness to take the stand after a former group member tearfully described how 58-year-old Keith Raniere forced her into an unwanted sexual encounter and declaring himself her "grand master."

Vicente, who joined the group, Nxivm, in 2005, has spoken out against Raniere on his website and in interviews after breaking away in 2017.

Raniere has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and child pornography. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say women were blackmailed into having sex with Raniere and branded with his initials as part of a secret society within Nxivm called DOS, an acronym for a Latin phrase that roughly means "master of the obedient female companions."

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo has argued at the trial that members joined voluntarily and were never forced to do anything against their will.