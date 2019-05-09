Trump Jr subpoenaed as Congress battles White House over Russia report

He accused Trump and the White House of stonewalling by preventing America's congressional representatives from conducting oversight of the executive branch.

"It's an attack on the essence of our democracy," Nadler said. "We are now in a constitutional crisis."

The Department of Justice swiftly shot back, branding the contempt vote "inappropriate political theatrics."

Hours earlier, Trump made clear he would assert his executive privilege to keep Mueller's full report under wraps.

"Neither the White House nor Attorney General Barr will comply with Chairman Nadler's unlawful and reckless demands," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd stressed that Trump had moved to keep "the entirety of the subpoenaed materials" from the eyes of Congress.

Nadler warned that such action "represents a clear escalation in the Trump administration's blanket defiance of Congress's constitutionally mandated duties."

Democrats have struggled with their battle plan in the wake of the Mueller report.

Some have called for impeachment proceedings against Trump, while others stress the need to refocus on issues affecting everyday Americans ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump claimed the document exonerated him of wrongdoing. On the question of obstruction of justice, the report did not conclude Trump committed a crime, but Mueller wrote that "it also does not exonerate him."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump's nemesis in Congress, has refrained from calling for his impeachment.

But on Wednesday she voiced support for the contempt move, and delivered a stinging message about the White House refusal to release the unredacted report.

"Is this what it looks like when you have nothing to hide?" Pelosi tweeted.

'A disgrace'

For several hours in the tense judiciary hearing, lawmakers traded barbs about Barr's brazen protection of the president and the calculated effort by Democrats to punish him and gain access to key material.

Addressing a rally of supporters in Florida on Wednesday night, Trump defended his attorney general as "great" and said that after Mueller's two-year probe found "nothing," the Democrats were not finished.