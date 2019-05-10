Ewww: The cockroach challenge creeps out the internet
The internet is filled with challenges that pop up every second of the day. Just when we think we've seen them all, there is a new (and gross) challenge that involves taking a selfie with cockroaches.
Facebook user Alex Aung from Myanmar reportedly started the challenge. Aung posted pictures with a cockroach on his face and asked others if they could do something similar.
Following his post, many young social media users accepted the challenge and started posting their own pictures with cockroaches, with some even eating them.
