Ewww: The cockroach challenge creeps out the internet

10 May 2019 - 07:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The cockroach challenge is the new and icky social media craze.
The internet is filled with challenges that pop up every second of the day. Just when we think we've seen them all, there is a new (and gross) challenge that involves taking a selfie with cockroaches.

Facebook user Alex Aung from Myanmar reportedly started the challenge. Aung posted pictures with a cockroach on his face and asked others if they could do something similar.

new challenge Can you do this :)

Posted by Alex Aung on Saturday, 20 April 2019

Following his post, many young social media users accepted the challenge and started posting their own pictures with cockroaches, with some even eating them.

Not all girls are afraid of cockroach😂😆 Challenge😄

Posted by V I B E S on Friday, 3 May 2019
THE VIDEO THAT EVERYONE HAS BEEN ASKING AND WAITING FOR IS NOW FINALLY HERE!!! This is my response video to @feitelberg who called me out for not eating the cockroaches in the @barstoolsports video of me. Well @feitelberg, this is what you wanted, so here you go! EVERYONE!!! Go tag @barstoolsports and @feitelberg in the comment section!!!👇🏾 I honestly wouldn’t have been able to make this video if it wasn’t for my bros @javier.ellis and @king.collazo✊🏾 Everyone, if you could please do me a favor and go follow @javier.ellis and @king.collazo for me please!!!👌🏾 I hope you guys enjoyed the video! #Jesus #God #barstoolsports #viral #cockroach #cockroaches #roach #roaches #cockroachchallenge #yonkers #food #entomology #insect #insects #insectsofinstagram #bug #bugs #bugsofinstagram #love #instagood #photooftheday #fun #art #me #photography #video #animal #animals #animalsofinstagram #nature

