WATCH | Brave man fights off armed thugs with his bare hands - and a phone

10 May 2019 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE and Reuters

The stunning moment a brave businessman fought off armed robbers with his bare hands - and a telephone - was caught on camera.

Two men entered the Madhavlal Maganlal Agencies in Dahod, India, posing as customers. One of them pulled a gun on the businessman and asked him to put all his cash into a bag.

Refusing to be cowed, the man fought back and tried to knock the gun away with a phone. His colleague meanwhile grabbed the money and ran out of the shop, shouting for help. Startled, the criminals fled the scene with the businessman giving chase.

The perpetrators escaped.

