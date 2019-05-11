North Korea's missile tests not 'breach of trust': Trump

"These were short-range missiles and very standard stuff. Very standard."

Twenty-four hours earlier, however, Trump showed his irritation and impatience on an issue where he hopes to succeed while all his predecessors -- Republicans and Democrats -- have failed.

"Nobody's happy about it," he told reporters, in reaction to the launches.

"We'll see what happens," Trump added. "I know they want to negotiate, they're talking about negotiating. But I don't think they are ready to negotiate."

Will the US president at some point lose faith in Kim? He has met twice with the North Korean leader and claimed that the two have a special friendship and even "love."

"I mean it's possible that at some point I will, but right now not at all," he told Politico.

'Undiminished threat'

The first face-to-face historic meeting between the two men in June 2018 in Singapore produced only a vague statement about denuclearization, allowing both sides to make very different interpretations of it.

February's second summit, in Hanoi, broke up without a deal after they failed to agree on what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

Since then, Kim has accused Washington of acting in "bad faith" and given it until the end of the year to change its approach.