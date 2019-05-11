World

Standoff intensifies as Democrats subpoena Trump tax returns

11 May 2019 - 08:42 By AFP
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal discusses his request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for copies of President Donald Trump's tax returns as he talks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 4, 2019. File photo
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal discusses his request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for copies of President Donald Trump's tax returns as he talks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 4, 2019. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

US House Democrats issued subpoenas Friday against top government officials demanding President Donald Trump's tax returns, the latest twist in the sharpening battle between the White House and opponents in Congress.

House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal said he subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service commissioner Charles Rettig after they missed two congressional deadlines to turn over six years of the president's personal and business tax data.

Trump broke with decades of precedent by refusing to publish his tax returns as a candidate in 2016, or since he has been president, claiming he could not do so as he was under audit.

As the majority party in the House of Representatives, Democrats have broad investigative powers.

They have begun issuing subpoenas on multiple fronts as part of their investigations into Russia's interference in the US election and possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Trump misses tax return deadline, legal battle likely

The White House has refused to meet a Tuesday deadline to deliver six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress, escalating a battle ...
News
2 weeks ago

Neal said he requested the financial records as part of his responsibility for conducting oversight of the tax system, and as related to the wide-ranging investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

"While I do not take this step lightly, I believe this action gives us the best opportunity to succeed and obtain the requested material," Neal said in a statement.

Republicans have blasted the request as politically motivated, with Mnuchin expressing concern that Democrats' true purpose was to publish the president's tax returns.

The request is expected to be ignored, after Trump said he was using his executive privilege to prevent the handover to Congress of any material connected to the Russia probe.

Lack of compliance would almost certainly trigger a court battle that could drag on for several months, as Trump and the Democrats gear up for a 2020 election fight. 

READ MORE

Michael Cohen, Trump's one-time aide who turned on him, goes to jail

After dramatic appeals and testimony in Congress, Donald Trump's one-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen is due to report to jail Monday to serve a ...
News
4 days ago

Trump says Congress 'can't impeach' him

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Congress "can't impeach" him over the findings of the Mueller report into Russian election meddling and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Taxing the rich, an idea gaining ground in the United States

Long out of favor in the United States, the idea of taxing rich individuals and corporations to pay for healthcare or to combat inequality is gaining ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers South Africa
  2. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  3. Woman plunges to her death at Joburg's Eastgate mall South Africa
  4. Bakkie driver accused of driving over parking guard freed on bail South Africa
  5. WATCH | Brave man fights off armed thugs with his bare hands - and a phone World

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X