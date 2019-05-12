Defiant Cuban LGBTI activists hold unprecedented indie pride parade

Cuban gay rights activists held an unauthorised independent pride parade in Havana on Saturday despite the Communist government warning against it and calling it subversive, an unprecedented show of civil society in the one-party state.

More than a hundred Cubans chanting "long live a diverse Cuba" and carrying rainbow flags joyfully marched nearly one kilometre from Havana's Central Park down to the seafront boulevard before being stopped by dozens of security officials.

At least three activists were arrested by plainclothes policemen while others were ordered to disperse given the activity did not have an official permit.

"This moment marks a before and an after for the LGBTI community but also for Cuban civil society more generally," said independent journalist and LGBTI activist Maykel Gonzalez Vivero.

"Social media is playing its role and civil society demonstrated it has strength, and can go out onto the streets if necessary, and from now on the government will have to take that into account."