European polls will be "difficult" for Conservative, says UK education minister

European elections are going to be "difficult" for the governing Conservative Party, education minister Damian Hinds said on Sunday, when questioned over those Conservatives who say they will transfer their loyalty to Britain's new Brexit Party.

"I don't think anyone is in any doubt these are going to be difficult elections for us ... for some people this is ultimate protest vote opportunity," Hinds told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, describing the elections later this month as a second Brexit referendum for some people.