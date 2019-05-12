World

European polls will be "difficult" for Conservative, says UK education minister

12 May 2019 - 13:46 By Reuters
Britain's Education Secretary Damian Hinds arrives to attend a weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London on May 7 2019.
European elections are going to be "difficult" for the governing Conservative Party, education minister Damian Hinds said on Sunday, when questioned over those Conservatives who say they will transfer their loyalty to Britain's new Brexit Party.

"I don't think anyone is in any doubt these are going to be difficult elections for us ... for some people this is ultimate protest vote opportunity," Hinds told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, describing the elections later this month as a second Brexit referendum for some people.

Hinds also warned other Conservatives against pressing for the early resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, saying that her removal from power would not change the arithmetic in parliament over Britain's departure from the European Union. 

