Eurovision Song Contest hopefuls tune up in Israel amid boycott calls

Europe's popular annual fest of kitsch and outrageous fashion kicks off Tuesday in Tel Aviv, with Israel hoping the Eurovision Song Contest may help burnish its image despite boycott calls.

Last year's winning performance by Israeli singer, Netta Barzilai, with her #MeToo-inspired song "Toy" - which included clucking sounds and chicken-like dance moves - secured her country the right to host this year's televised extravaganza.

The largely European competition, which gifted to the world the Swedish supergroup ABBA, dates back to the 1950s and has widened over the years to include broadcasters who subscribe to the European Broadcasting Union, spreading now as far as Australia.

Many culture lovers openly sniff at the contest, deriding it as the height of bad taste. But its irreverent mix of glitz, glamour and over-the-top costumes has won a devoted following of millions, particularly among gay fans.

Madonna under pressure

Although it has waded into complicated geo-political waters in the past, this year's competition has become embroiled in the deep divisions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.