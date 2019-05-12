Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one

Gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan's southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside, officials and the army said.

Balochistan home minister Ziaullah Langove said most guests were evacuated from the five-star Pearl Continental Hotel, which helicopters circled as fighting was under way. Police said that in addition to the guard killed by the attackers, at least two other people were wounded but there was no final casualty total.

The military said at least three gunmen killed a guard at the entrance to the hotel when they entered. Security forces cordoned off the area and cornered the attackers in a staircase leading to the top floor, the military said in a statement.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a group fighting for greater autonomy in Pakistan's poorest province whose resources it says are exploited for outside interests, claimed responsibility in an emailed statement that said the attack was aimed at "Chinese and other foreign investors".