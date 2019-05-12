Pope urged by Jews to take care over Pharisees talk

The image of the treacherous Pharisees appears down the centuries in dictionaries, academic articles, films and Protestant and Catholic preaching, with the word "Pharisee" becoming a synonym for hypocrite in the West.

"They lacked life. They were, so to speak, 'starched'. They were rigid... The people didn't matter to them: the Law mattered to them," Francis said of Pharisees in a homily in October.

The 110-year-old Pontifical Biblical Institute, headed by Jesuits, organised the conference and helped write a speech Francis delivered to the participants Thursday, in which he acknowledged the dangers of quoting the bible without context.

"The word 'Pharisee' often means 'hypocritical' or 'presumptuous' person. For many Jews, however, the Pharisees are the founders of Rabbinic Judaism and therefore their spiritual ancestors," the Argentine pontiff wrote.

Damaging

"History has favoured negative images of the Pharisees, despite there not being any concrete basis in evangelical narratives", he said, describing the stereotype as "one of the oldest and most damaging".

Francis asked the experts to carry on with their research in order to arrive at a "more accurate vision of this religious group", which will contribute to "combating anti-Semitism" and "overcoming old prejudices".

He also admitted the Pharisees should be addressed "in a more appropriate way in teaching and preaching".

According to Rabbi David Rosen, director of interfaith affairs at the American Jewish Committee (AJC), merely mentioning the word Pharisaic "does not make somebody an anti-Semite", but "it is definitely a component of anti-Semitism".

People should "put it in context, or at least use 'those Pharisees' or 'those Jews'," he told AFP.

"We've raised the issue" with the pope, he said, adding: "I don't think he will use things in quite the same cavalier manner".