UN chief says world 'not on track' with global warming targets

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres launched a brief South Pacific tour in New Zealand Sunday, warning the world was "not on track" to limiting global temperature rises.

In a strong message for action on climate change, Guterres said international political resolve was fading and it was the small island nations that were "really in the front line" and would suffer most.

His visit, ahead of the Climate Action Summit in September in New York, will also take him to Fiji, Tuvalu and Vanuatu which are under threat from rising sea levels.

"We are seeing everywhere a clear demonstration that we are not on track to achieve the objectives defined in the Paris agreement," Guterres said on the failure to limit rises to 1.5°C above pre-industrial revolution levels.