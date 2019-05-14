Britain, New Zealand score lower on children's rights than Syria: survey

Britain and New Zealand are failing on children's rights, scoring lower than war-torn Syria and North Korea relative to their wealth in rankings released Tuesday by a children's group.

"Appalling" discrimination against migrant children and a lack of legal protection for poorer youths in New Zealand and the UK put them near the bottom of the annual survey by Dutch NGO KidsRights.

"It's a shame that countries like the United Kingdom and New Zealand are really at the lowest ranks of this index," said Marc Dullaert, founder and chairman of KidsRights.

Britain ranked 170 and New Zealand 169 in the survey of 181 countries.

Iceland was top followed by Portugal, Switzerland, Finland and Germany. Afghanistan was worst, followed by Sierra Leone, Chad, Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic.

The annual KidsRights rankings, compiled with the Erasmus School of Economics in Rotterdam, use UN data to measure how countries measure up to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"Of course the situation in the UK is far better than in Afghanistan or Syria, but it's relative to their position," Dulleart said.