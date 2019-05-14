US police launch bid to evict pro-Maduro activists from Venezuela embassy

US police Monday launched a bid to evict Americans who have been occupying the Venezuelan embassy in Washington for weeks in protest against opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The administration of President Donald Trump and some 50 other countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate acting leader as he tries to force the departure of President Nicolas Maduro amid an acute economic meltdown.

Police with flashlights approached the Washington embassy compound Monday night, removed chains attached to its gates by the pro-Maduro activists, and spoke briefly to those inside.

The activists -- who are seeking to bar the entry of Guaido's representatives -- were "offered the chance to leave voluntarily," according to Rafael Alfonso, a member of Guaido's delegation in the US.

Three left, and the estimated four who remain inside were given notice that they "have to leave the building," Alfonso told AFP.

But the standoff continued as, after five minutes, the remaining activists returned to the second floor, where they raised their fists in a gesture of victory through the window. Police then left the gate and re-sealed it with tape.