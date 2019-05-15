Man steals R32m Ferrari on test drive in Germany

German police launched a search on Wednesday for a man who during a test drive of a vintage Ferrari worth over two million euros (R32m) sped off with the luxury sports car.

Police issued a wanted picture of the burly man wearing glasses and a dark blue blazer who made off with the 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO on Monday in Duesseldorf.

The car, painted in classic Italian racing red, was recovered a day later in a garage where the thief had tried to hide it, but the suspect remained at large.