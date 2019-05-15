World

Man steals R32m Ferrari on test drive in Germany

15 May 2019 - 16:48 By afp
A Ferrari 288 GTO vintage car is being pulled on a tow truck on May 15 2019 in Grevenbroich, western Germany, after the stolen vehicle was discovered in a garage. A man stole the Ferrari during a test drive on May 13 2019 in Neuss near Duesseldorf.
A Ferrari 288 GTO vintage car is being pulled on a tow truck on May 15 2019 in Grevenbroich, western Germany, after the stolen vehicle was discovered in a garage. A man stole the Ferrari during a test drive on May 13 2019 in Neuss near Duesseldorf.
Image: Dieter STANIEK / dpa / AFP

German police launched a search on Wednesday for a man who during a test drive of a vintage Ferrari worth over two million euros (R32m) sped off with the luxury sports car.

Police issued a wanted picture of the burly man wearing glasses and a dark blue blazer who made off with the 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO on Monday in Duesseldorf.

The car, painted in classic Italian racing red, was recovered a day later in a garage where the thief had tried to hide it, but the suspect remained at large.

MOTORING PODCAST | Cargumentative - A place for pretenders

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm.

The theft happened as the would-be buyer and seller stopped to swap drivers.

While the car seller was outside the vehicle, the man slammed his foot on the accelerator of the 400-horsepower vehicle and roared off down a country road.

The man, who had described himself as a car collector, had arrived for the test drive by taxi.

MORE:

The most extreme one-off Ferrari ever

The radical P80/C channels iconic prancing horse cars of the past into a modern track machine
Motoring
1 month ago

At the wheel of McLaren's 328km/h 600LT

We unleash the R5.25m track-bred supercar onto Gauteng's roads
Motoring
1 month ago

Ferrari CEO announces new LaFerrari-beating V8 hybrid supercar

Fastest production Ferrari ever will be unveiled in May 2019.
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  3. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  4. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  5. WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X