WATCH | Dog petting café opens to soothe the stress away

Dog lovers are being encouraged to take their pets along to a cafe in London to share some animal magic.

Animal-assisted therapy is now being offered at a pop-up café where dog owners can take their pups to support people who are struggling with their mental health.

Dog Café is the brainchild of Hadera Burki, who launched her first pop-up with her team from Enactus at the University College London (UCL) in October.

"I created the project Dog Café because I had lots of loved ones who were suffering from mental health problems and a lot of the response they got when they were suffering was that a lot of people didn't think it existed," Burki told AI Jazeera.