WATCH | Dog petting café opens to soothe the stress away

Dog petting café opens to soothe the stress away
Dog lovers are being encouraged to take their pets along to a cafe in London to share some animal magic.
Animal-assisted therapy is now being offered at a pop-up café where dog owners can take their pups to support people who are struggling with their mental health.
Dog Café is the brainchild of Hadera Burki, who launched her first pop-up with her team from Enactus at the University College London (UCL) in October.
"I created the project Dog Café because I had lots of loved ones who were suffering from mental health problems and a lot of the response they got when they were suffering was that a lot of people didn't think it existed," Burki told AI Jazeera.
Feeling anxious? At this dog cafe you can get some puppy therapy 🐾 #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/kf2G7aqdFi— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2019
Burki said mental health is a subject that is dear to her and a cause she'll continue to fight for.
"The battle against mental illness is nowhere near the end and there are still many things one can do in a bid to destigmatise, educate and hopefully eradicate," said Burki.
The café is a joint venture between Enactus and mental health charities Sane and Hello Love.