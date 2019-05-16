California confirms deadly fire was caused by power lines

Electrical power lines sparked the deadliest and most destructive fire in California's history, firefighters said Wednesday.

The so-called Camp Fire in northern California left 85 people dead in November, ravaged more than 60,000 hectares (153,000 acres) of land and destroyed nearly 19,000 houses and other structures. The flames consumed the small town of Paradise.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) had acknowledged that its equipment was probably to blame for the disaster. On Wednesday, the state fire protection agency Cal Fire made it official, after concluding what it called "a very meticulous and thorough investigation."

Very dry vegetation, strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity fueled the fire and caused "extreme rates of spread," the agency said.