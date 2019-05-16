Who burned Notre Dame? Brussels fights fake news as EU election nears

The EU has launched a co-ordinated fight against fake news ahead of this month's European Parliament elections, but officials acknowledge there are limits to what can be achieved against a danger barely recognised a few years ago.

The risk is "very high", said Lutz Guellner, one of the EU's top officials in charge of the anti-disinformation campaign. "Just look at the past, the US elections, what happened in France, Germany."

By funding fact-checking organisations, building up an in-house unit to counter disinformation from Russia, and enlisting Facebook, Google, Twitter and others, Brussels hopes to shield the 427 million people eligible to vote for the 751-seat EU chamber on May 23-26.

Facebook opened a fake news war room in late April, later showing journalists around the Dublin facility, but security experts say that may be too late to uproot the seeds of doubt planted by malign campaigns to undermine one of the world's biggest elections.

EU officials say they cannot quantify the impact of their efforts. They suffer from limited funding and institutional restraints, and are only just coming to terms with the scale of the problem. "The EU can't have a ministry of truth," said one senior EU official.