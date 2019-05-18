California court hears arguments on Trump emergency declaration

A US federal court on Friday heard the first of many challenges to President Donald Trump's declaration of an emergency to pay for construction of a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

The first hearing on two lawsuits filed in Oakland, California challenging the declaration adjourned after dealing with procedural issues, with the judge giving no indication of when a ruling may be handed down.

About 20 states, including Democratic strongholds New York and California, along with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), environmental groups and border communities are involved in the suits, which claim the emergency declaration violates the constitution.

"We are hopeful that today's hearing stressed what is truly at stake with Trump's border wall -- the endangerment of communities and destruction of our environment," said Gloria Smith, managing attorney at the Sierra Club, one of the plaintiffs.