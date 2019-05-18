World

There will be no war as we don't want war, and no one can confront Iran - Zarif

18 May 2019 - 14:39 By Reuters
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Image: REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo/File Photo

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday he did not believe a war would break out in the region as Tehran did not want a conflict and no country had the "illusion it could confront Iran", the state news agency IRNA reported.

Tensions have escalated in recent days, with growing concerns about a potential U.S.-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United States pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf.

"There will be no war because neither we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion that it can confront Iran in the region," Zarif told IRNA before ending his visit to Beijing. 

