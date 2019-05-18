World

US State Dept approves possible $314m sale of missiles to South Korea

18 May 2019 - 14:56 By Reuters
A sign marks the Raytheon offices in Woburn, Massachusetts, US.
A sign marks the Raytheon offices in Woburn, Massachusetts, US.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The US State Department has cleared $314 million in possible sales of air defence missiles to South Korea, the Pentagon said on Friday, as tensions re-emerge on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea, a key Asian ally of the United States, asked to buy up to 94 SM-2 missiles used by ships against air threats, along with 12 guidance systems and technical assistance for a total cost of $313.9 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on its website.

The agency, a unit of the Department of Defense, delivered certification on Thursday notifying Congress of the possible sale.

The proposed sale comes after North Korea recently criticised South Korea's defence purchases from the United States, including the arrival of the first F-35 stealth aircraft.

With denuclearisation talks stalled after a second summit between North Korea and United States broke down in Hanoi in February, North Korea went ahead with more weapons tests this month.

The reclusive North and the rich, democratic South are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, rather than a peace treaty.

South Korea already uses SM-2 missiles developed by Raytheon Co, but is building more missile defence-capable destroyers equipped with the weapon.

North Korea has boasted about its indigenous surface-to-air missiles.

Separately, Japan, another key U.S. ally in the region, was also cleared to buy $317 million worth of medium-range air-to-air missiles from Washington, the DSCA said. 

READ MORE

North Korea demands UN action over ship seizure by 'gangster' US

North Korea has demanded the United Nations take "urgent measures" to help return a cargo ship taken by the United States, calling the seizure a ...
News
7 hours ago

70 countries urge North Korea to scrap nuclear, ballistic weapons

Seventy countries urged North Korea on Friday to scrap its nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and related programs, decrying the "undiminished ...
News
1 week ago

North Korea's missile tests not 'breach of trust': Trump

North Korean missile launches over the past week have not affected Donald Trump's relationship with Kim Jong Un, the US president said Friday, in a ...
News
1 week ago

Leaders of two Koreas hold surprise meeting as Trump revives hopes of summit with North

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday to ensure a summit between Kim and US ...
News
11 months ago

North Korea details plans to dismantle nuclear test site

North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear test site for sometime between May 23 and 25 depending on weather conditions in order to ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World
  2. Princess Shanaya, 5, calls for her friends - then takes her last breath South Africa
  3. SA cocaine mule 'Druglocks' has sentence reduced in Thailand amnesty South Africa
  4. WATCH | Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds South Africa
  5. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X