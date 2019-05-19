European mainstream parties cheer downfall of Austrian far-right leader

Politicians from Europe's mainstream parties called on voters to stand against the far right, after a video sting brought down the leader of Austria's Freedom Party, hurting the momentum of nationalists days before a European parliamentary election.

Austria's president called on Sunday for the country to hold a snap general election in September, seen as the quickest timetable possible, after the resignation of Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache brought down the ruling coalition.

Strache quit on Saturday after video emerged showing him discussing fixing state contracts in return for financial and political favours with a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch. He accepted that the video was "catastrophic" although he denied breaking the law or following through on discussions.

Strache's far-right Freedom Party, part of Austria's ruling coalition since 2017, has been one of the most successful groups among the anti-immigrant and nationalists that have surged across Europe in recent years.

Mainstream leaders across the continent made clear they hoped his downfall would have an impact far beyond Austria in the May 23-26 vote for the European Parliament. The Freedom Party is part of an alliance of European nationalist parties led by Matteo Salvini of Italy's League, who held a mass meeting in Milan on Saturday with Marine Le Pen of France's National Rally.

"A few months ago, Marine Le Pen was singing the praises of Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, saying how formidable he was," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.