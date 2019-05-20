World

WATCH | Police hunt two men who opened fire at playground

20 May 2019 - 09:09 By timeslive
New York police are looking for two young men who opened fire at a Bronx basketball court, leaving two people injured.

CBS New York reports that a surveillance video shows one suspect approaching the court and firing multiple shots before putting the gun into a backpack and running away.

"Three together, pum pum pum, and then they stop, then, like, two more,” said Juan de la Cruz, who lives nearby.

A 16-year-old boy was hit in the foot and a 47-year-old man was hit in the forearm. They were both taken to the hospital in a stable condition, according to CBS New York.

The shooter is later seen in a CCTV video with another young man, who is now also sought by police.

Police say although there's no clear motive for last week's shooting, they are looking at the possibility it was gang-related.

