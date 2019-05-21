World

French woman sues Boeing seeking at least R3.9bn over Ethiopian crash

21 May 2019 - 17:49 By Emilie Dewarde
Ethiopian police officers among the debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft that crashed soon after take-off.
Image: Reuters

A French woman whose husband was killed in the March crash of a Boeing 737 MAX airliner in Ethiopia has filed a US lawsuit against the planemaker seeking at least $276m (R3.9bn) in damages, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

The crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 near the capital Addis Ababa killed all 157 passengers and crew aboard.

The complaint alleges Boeing failed to inform pilots properly about the risks posed by software meant to prevent the 737 MAX from stalling which repeatedly lowered the plane's nose due to a faulty sensor data, according to US attorney Nomaan Husain.

"Once again corporate greed has placed profits over safety with tragic consequences for the public," Husain said in a written statement. "We have learnt that Boeing relied on a single sensor that had been previously flagged in over 200 incident reports submitted to the FAA (US Federal Aviation Administration)."

Husain told a Paris news conference he was seeking a minimum of $276m in damages for client Nadege Dubois-Seex.

