Polish PM upsets Jews calling compensation pay 'victory for Hitler'

Poland's prime minister has outraged the Jewish community by saying compensation for property seized during World War Two would represent a posthumous triumph for Adolf Hitler.

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) argues that as a victim of invasion and occupation by Nazi Germany in the 1939-1945 war, Poland should not be saddled with financial obligations in providing restitution payments to Jews.

"If it ever got to this point, to this horrible injustice, if the victim and the executioner switched places, it would be an abuse of all of the basic principles of international law and would also be Hitler's posthumous victory," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

Poland was home to one of the world's biggest Jewish communities, before it was almost entirely wiped out by the Nazis who set up notorious death camps such as Auschwitz.

The World Jewish Congress' president, Ronald S. Lauder, called for the prime minister to deny or retract his comments, calling them "alarming in the extreme" and "reprehensible".