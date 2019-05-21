World

WATCH | Billionaire pays off entire class's student debt

21 May 2019 - 10:14 By timeslive and afp

A billionaire technology investor shocked graduating students in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US, by telling them he would pay off their student loans.

Robert F Smith, an African-American businessman with a fortune estimated at $4.4bn, told the class of nearly 400 students that he planned to pay off their entire student debt: an estimated $40m.

"When he said those words ... all my classmates' mouths dropped open. We were speechless," Kamal Medlock told NPR. "We were shocked."

Morehouse College president David A Thomas was quoted by CNN as saying: "When you have to service debt, the choices about what you can go do in the world are constrained.

"[The grant] gives them the liberty to follow their dreams, their passions."

The BBC reported that Smith, 56, founded private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in 2000 to invest in software companies, and had a personal net worth of $5bn, according to Forbes.

MORE

WATCH | Police hunt two men who opened fire at playground

Police are looking for two young men who opened fire at a playground, leaving two people injured.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Another one! AKA 'smashes' another fan's cellphone

Looks like AKA was dead serious when he rapped, "Please don't put me on Snapchat, I'm throwing phones off balconies."
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH | Quad biker arrested for assaulting elderly man

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for beating up an elderly Port Elizabeth man in what appears to be a road rage attack over the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Four dead, 20 injured in N1 'horror crash' South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  3. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  4. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  5. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X