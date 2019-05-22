World

WATCH | Pilot eject moments before fighter jet crashes

22 May 2019 - 09:18 By TIMESLIVE
The warehouse into which the F-16 crashed.
Image: Jeff Schoffstall via Facebook

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment an F-16 pilot ejected just before his fighter jet crashed into a warehouse near the March Air Reserve Base in California, US.

A burst of flame can be seen on the left side of the shot as the pilot ejected.

ABC7 reports that the pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, landed at an airfield and was not seriously hurt in last week's crash.

Base spokesman Reggie Varner said the F-16 had an hydraulic failure that led to the crash, according to CNN.

Jeff Schoffstall, who works at the warehouse into which the jet crashed, posted these pictures on Facebook.

Omg fighterjet just crashed into my work... w live ordinance holy..... ithink we all made it out...

Posted by Jeff Schoffstall on Thursday, May 16, 2019

