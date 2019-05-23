World

Donald Trump storms out after 'temper tantrum' with Nancy Pelosi

Donald Trump vs Nancy Pelosi: President storms out after throwing 'temper tantrum'

23 May 2019 - 13:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
US President Donald Trump. File photo.
US President Donald Trump. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst. File Photo

If there's one person who knows how to get under US president Donald Trump's skin it is US house speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to a CNN report, Trump abruptly blew up a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday and lashed out at Pelosi for accusing him of a cover-up.

The cover-up is related to special counsel Robert Mueller's report into whether the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russian operatives.

After Trump stormed out of the meeting, Pelosi accused him of having a "temper tantrum".

"He threatened to stop working with Democrats on all legislation unless we end oversight of his administration and he had a temper tantrum for us all to see," she said.

It was reported that house majority leader Steny Hoyer, Pelosi's deputy, said they would continue on the current path of investigating Trump.

The investigation includes seeking testimony and documents that so far, according to Hoyer, the Trump administration refused to hand over.

Democrat impeachment talk gains as Trump blocks lawyer testimony

Democratic Party talk of impeachment intensified Tuesday after Donald Trump's former lawyer Don McGahn refused to testify about obstruction ...
News
1 day ago

In true Trump fashion, it did not end there. He took to Twitter calling the investigation a "witch hunt".

MORE

RIP Huawei? 'Condolences' pour in for Chinese tech giant after Trump order

The suspension will not implemented in SA, so your P30's and the likes are still safe.
News
1 day ago

Trump may pardon military men accused or convicted of war crimes

US President Donald Trump has asked for files to be prepared on pardoning several US military members accused of or convicted of war crimes, ...
News
3 days ago

Trump warns China not to retaliate against US trade tariffs

President Donald Trump on Monday warned China not to retaliate after Washington raised punitive duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, ... South Africa
  2. SA judge dies from black mamba bite on Zambia holiday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Driver outfoxes hijackers in lightning-speed reverse manoeuvre South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bakkie rams car during 'road rage' punch-up in Makhanda South Africa
  5. Free State father had son 'taken out' to avoid paying maintenance South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X