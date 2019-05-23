US FAA chief says no 737 MAX fix yet ahead of fence-mending summit

The head of the US air safety agency said on Wednesday his agency hadn't yet evaluated Boeing's patch for its 737 MAX 8 jet, ahead of a Thursday summit of global aviation regulators.

The 737 MAX was grounded following the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash, which together with an Indonesian Lion Air crash in October claimed 346 lives and were both blamed on faulty technology in the aircraft.

The summit in Fort Worth, Texas is expected to provide clues as to whether global aviation safety authorities will be willing to set aside any hesitation about the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which was the last to ground the plane and has not yet given the green light for the 737 MAX to fly again.

In a sign of the work remaining to be done before the MAX 8 can fly again, interim FAA chief Dan Elwell said his agency has not yet received Boeing's proposed fix for the automated control system blamed in the crashes.

"We are still waiting for Boeing to formally submit the software for approval," Elwell said ahead of the summit.