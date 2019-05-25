Chemical cargo catches fire in Thai port, three piers closed

Red flames and clouds of thick black and white smoke poured out of the South Korean container ship KMTC Hongkong Co. through the morning and early afternoon at pier A2, port director Yuthana Mokkao told Reuters.

Initial checks showed the blaze broke out in a load of cargo containing the chemical calcium hypochlorite, he said. "We closed the pier where the fire broke out and two others that were affected by the fire."

The fire at the port in the industrial Chonburi province, east of Bangkok, had now been contained and officials were looking for the cause, he added.