Over 600 people test HIV positive in Pakistan village

Pakistan said on Sunday over 600 people, most of them children, had tested HIV positive in a village in southern Sindh province.

Concern grew after hundreds of people were allegedly infected by a doctor using a contaminated syringe in Rato Dero and surrounding villages of Larkana district.

"Some 681 people, of which 537 were children from 2-12 years of age, had been tested positive for HIV until yesterday in Rato Dero village," special health advisor Zafar Mirza told a press conference in Islamabad.

He said 21,375 people had been screened in Rato Dero, adding "the increase in the number of patients being tested positive for HIV is a matter of grave concern for the government".

Mirza said the "use of unsafe sringes might be one of the causes for spread of the disease but the government is making all-out efforts to ascertain the exact cause".

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to unveil drastic measures to prevent the disease once we get ascertain the cause of the spread of disease".