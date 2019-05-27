French police arrest suspect over Lyon explosion

French police have arrested a suspect over an explosion in the heart of the southeastern city of Lyon last week which injured 13 people, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Monday.

Police had been hunting for a man seen cycling near the scene of the blast who was wearing a green T-shirt and Bermuda shorts, and a carrying a dark rucksack.

"A suspect has been arrested," Castaner wrote on Twitter.

An explosive device filled with screws and ball bearings was placed in front of a bakery near the corner of two crowded pedestrian streets in the historic centre of the city at around 5:30pm (1530 GMT) on Friday.

French investigators are treating the explosion as a possible terror attack.

The number of wounded stands at 13 -- eight women, a 10-year-old girl and four men -- of whom 11 needed hospital treatment.

None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening, but authorities said some needed surgery to remove shrapnel.