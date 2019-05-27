World

French police arrest suspect over Lyon explosion

27 May 2019 - 10:43 By AFP
Police and army patrol the streets during the manhunt of a suspected suitcase bomber in central Lyon, France, May 25, 2019.
Police and army patrol the streets during the manhunt of a suspected suitcase bomber in central Lyon, France, May 25, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French police have arrested a suspect over an explosion in the heart of the southeastern city of Lyon last week which injured 13 people, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Monday.

Police had been hunting for a man seen cycling near the scene of the blast who was wearing a green T-shirt and Bermuda shorts, and a carrying a dark rucksack.

"A suspect has been arrested," Castaner wrote on Twitter.

An explosive device filled with screws and ball bearings was placed in front of a bakery near the corner of two crowded pedestrian streets in the historic centre of the city at around 5:30pm (1530 GMT) on Friday.

French investigators are treating the explosion as a possible terror attack.

The number of wounded stands at 13 -- eight women, a 10-year-old girl and four men -- of whom 11 needed hospital treatment.

None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening, but authorities said some needed surgery to remove shrapnel. 

French police hunt for man who left bomb in Lyon

Police hunted on Saturday for a man who left a bomb in a pedestrian shopping street in the central French city of Lyon on Friday that wounded 13 ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X