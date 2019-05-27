World

Trump on Iran: 'If they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk'

27 May 2019 - 09:46 By AFP
US President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured), at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump on Monday held out the possibility of negotiations with Iran as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is reportedly weighing a trip to Tehran.

"I do believe that Iran would like to talk, and if they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk also," Trump said.

"We'll see what happens, but I know for a fact that the prime minister (Abe) is very close with the leadership of Iran... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me." 

