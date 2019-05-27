Trump on Iran: 'If they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk'

US President Donald Trump on Monday held out the possibility of negotiations with Iran as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is reportedly weighing a trip to Tehran.

"I do believe that Iran would like to talk, and if they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk also," Trump said.

"We'll see what happens, but I know for a fact that the prime minister (Abe) is very close with the leadership of Iran... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me."